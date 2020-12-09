GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.67

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.13, with a volume of 1256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 161.18% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter valued at $3,492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

