Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of GMDA opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $266.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.74. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 102.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $8,124,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

