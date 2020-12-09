Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $3.00 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.62.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.91. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.