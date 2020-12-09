Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

GAU opened at C$1.52 on Monday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 16.84. The stock has a market cap of C$340.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.31.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

