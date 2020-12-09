Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $12.00 on Monday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $299.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,959,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,549,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel F. Sussman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,344 shares of company stock worth $5,088,060. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

