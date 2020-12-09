FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Lifted by Analyst

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.30.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.95.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$71.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$129.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$76.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

