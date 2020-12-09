FY2022 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Lifted by Analyst

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.
Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.