FY2022 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Lifted by Analyst

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$302.34 million for the quarter.

