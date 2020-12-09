FY2022 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Lowered by Analyst

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.99.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.