FY2021 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Cut by Colliers Securities

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40).

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $194.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.78. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $274.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,169 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

