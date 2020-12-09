FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

