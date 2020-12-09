FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Trip.com Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCOM. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

