FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $110.06 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,240. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

