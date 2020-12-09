FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Issued By KeyCorp

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lufax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LU. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Lufax stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

