FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($14.11) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($24.32). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.12.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

