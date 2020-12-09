FY2020 Earnings Estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $17.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.62.

NYSE:GS opened at $238.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

