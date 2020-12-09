Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Given New $2.40 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Beacon Securities raised Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

FURY stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

