Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Position Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.06.

FBHS stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

