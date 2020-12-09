Flying Eagle Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FEAC)

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,378 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 4,611 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FEAC opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20. Flying Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

