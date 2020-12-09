FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 364,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 593,282 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 368,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLIR. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

