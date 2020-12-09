Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $164.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $167.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

