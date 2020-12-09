First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,730 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 569.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

