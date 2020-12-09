First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FHN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

First Horizon National stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

