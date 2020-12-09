Financial Contrast: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.33%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.71%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Cabaletta Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 117.92 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -36.23 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -3.85

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -199.98% -57.24% -44.72% Cabaletta Bio N/A -22.99% -22.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Twist Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has collaboration agreements with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc., SchrÃ¶dinger Inc., and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. It also has a partnership with Serimmune Inc. to identify and evaluate SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibody candidates. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also include MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

