Financial Contrast: Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU 4.47% 11.94% 4.20%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Life Aberdeen and ITOCHU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Life Aberdeen 2 3 0 0 1.60 ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Standard Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and ITOCHU’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Life Aberdeen $5.10 billion 1.64 $339.65 million $0.99 15.24 ITOCHU $101.26 billion 0.41 $4.61 billion $6.19 9.08

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Life Aberdeen. ITOCHU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Life Aberdeen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Standard Life Aberdeen pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Standard Life Aberdeen pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITOCHU pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

ITOCHU beats Standard Life Aberdeen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic system, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, uranium, alumina, etc.; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, steel scrap, and non-ferrous products; and processes and trades in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronic materials, power, and others. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

