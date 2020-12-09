Financial Comparison: Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Puyi has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Puyi and Houlihan Lokey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Houlihan Lokey 0 4 1 0 2.20

Houlihan Lokey has a consensus price target of $58.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.37%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Puyi.

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey 18.06% 19.18% 12.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puyi and Houlihan Lokey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $18.33 million 18.63 -$4.66 million N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey $1.16 billion 4.15 $183.79 million $3.20 21.66

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Puyi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

