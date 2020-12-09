Financial Analysis: KE (NYSE:BEKE) & Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KE alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KE and Realogy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Realogy 0 3 3 0 2.50

KE currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.02%. Realogy has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential downside of 32.58%. Given KE’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Realogy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KE and Realogy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Realogy $5.60 billion 0.27 -$188.00 million $1.02 12.94

KE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Realogy.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Realogy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A Realogy -11.19% 4.67% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Realogy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Realogy beats KE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. As of December 31, 2019, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 18,500 offices and 302,400 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The Realogy Leads Group segment offers home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients, such as insurance companies and credit unions under affinity services programs; and broker-to-broker business includes referrals generated by brokers affiliated with the realogy broker network. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.