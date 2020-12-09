Financial Analysis: DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) vs. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DCP Midstream and Altus Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream $7.63 billion 0.55 $17.00 million $1.04 19.52 Altus Midstream $135.80 million 5.31 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.25

DCP Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DCP Midstream and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream -6.07% 6.83% 2.73% Altus Midstream -255.68% -1,952.50% 41.96%

Volatility & Risk

DCP Midstream has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.95, indicating that its share price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DCP Midstream and Altus Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream 1 8 4 0 2.23 Altus Midstream 1 0 0 0 1.00

DCP Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.11%. Altus Midstream has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.90%. Given DCP Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DCP Midstream is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of DCP Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DCP Midstream beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 44 natural gas processing plants and 51,000 miles of natural gas gathering and transmission systems. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

