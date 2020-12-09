Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $3,474,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $5,787,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $5,616,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $515,721. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

