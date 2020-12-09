Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $99.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $91.60 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 140.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

