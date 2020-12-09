Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $88.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $55.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.61.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.