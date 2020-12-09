Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $91.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

