Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $58.00 at SVB Leerink

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 36.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

FATE opened at $91.60 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

