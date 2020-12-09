Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,380,000 after purchasing an additional 432,559 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

