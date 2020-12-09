Falcon Minerals Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Falcon Minerals in a report released on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLMN. ValuEngine downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $233.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

