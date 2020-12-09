FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $348.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

