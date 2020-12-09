Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Cormark upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to a buy rating. Cormark now has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.25. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) traded as high as C$9.12 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 44684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.85.

XTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.46 million and a PE ratio of 15.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

