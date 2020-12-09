Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Outperform

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

