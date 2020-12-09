Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Outperform

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

