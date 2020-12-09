Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.10 ($30.71).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €26.20 ($30.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.46. Evonik Industries AG has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

