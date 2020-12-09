Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,497,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,466 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 7.58% of Evolution Petroleum worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $146,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

EPM opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.