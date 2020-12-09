Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 154.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

