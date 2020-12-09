Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

