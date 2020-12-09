Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 35,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

