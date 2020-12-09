Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NorthWestern Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for NorthWestern in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

