Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

NYSE:EFX opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.81. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $190.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

