EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

NPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NPO stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 41.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 102.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 49,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.