Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSX opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.10 and a beta of -0.13.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Nomura downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

