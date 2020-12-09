Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.10% of California Water Service Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of CWT opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.