Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 81,791 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,791 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 10.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,166.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,665,173 shares of company stock valued at $910,652,091 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

