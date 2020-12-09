Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 43,106 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,106 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 236,951 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4,920.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $586,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,591,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 46,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $1,520,810.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,941.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,525. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

