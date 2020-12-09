Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 187 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $1,444,135.09. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $591,135.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock worth $6,031,651 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.